CERSAI gets income tax exemption

NEW DELHI: The central government has granted income tax exemption to Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI), a body set up to record security interest of lenders on assets.
CERSAI was set up to keep a central record of the lien lenders have on collaterals in order to prevent people from borrowing against the same asset from different lenders fraudulently.
The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT), in an order, said the relief was being granted under clause 46 of section 10 of the Income Tax Act. This provides for the government to exempt specified income of entities such as an authority, Board, Trust or Commission from the taxable income subject to riders.
These entities have to be set up under a central, state or other laws or be set up by government for regulating or administering any activity for the benefit of the general public. Also, these entities taking tax benefit cannot be engaged in a commercial activity.
CBDT said CERSAI has been notified under this provision with respect to certain income it earns. That include fee income from security interest transaction, fee income from transactions on Central KYC (CKYC) records registry, right to information (RTI) application fee and interest income earned on fixed deposits and on these incomes.
The benefit is available subject to the condition that the entity will not engage in any commercial activity, activities and the nature of the specified income shall remain unchanged throughout the financial years and shall file return of income as mandated under law. This order is effective for the financial years 2018-2019 to 2022-2023, the order said.
