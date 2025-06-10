‘Certainly very pleasant’: What Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said after PM Modi met Operation Sindoor delegations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday called his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “good, lively and informal”. PM Modi met the members of the all-party delegations of Operation Sindoor at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

Seven delegations visited several countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives on India’s position on Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and New Delhi's new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

Will MPs' visits to foreign countries become the norm? “He was certainly very pleasant to all of us. He saw this as an opportunity to thank the delegations for their service, and he was very pleasant and spent more than an hour with all of us. He walked around the lawn to different tables, talking to different groups of people,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We all chatted with him in an informal way. It wasn't a formal meeting at all. It was a good, lively, informal meeting. Even those of us who had given him our reports on the trip did not present those reports,” Tharoor added.

Tharoor also highlighted a “general proposition” which he said every country termed as a good idea – for MPs to visit them. “We all suggested that we should make this a practice more often. The PM certainly seem to take that idea onboard,” Tharoor added.

'Proud of…': PM Modi praises multi-party delegations Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was proud of the manner in which the multi-party delegations presented India's views in various countries on the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi hosted the members of the multi-party delegations, comprising parliamentarians and former diplomats, who travelled to 33 world capitals over the past few weeks.

"Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," the PM said in a post on X.

Seven delegations; 33 countries Seven delegations, comprising 59 lawmakers and former diplomats—travelled to 33 countries, including the European Union.

The delegations included MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader was assigned for each group, who led the delegation on a global level.

Members shared their experience with the prime minister, with the central government having already praised the work of the seven delegations comprising over 50 persons, mostly current MPs.