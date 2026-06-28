CertIn warns against malware campaign for WhatsApp web — ‘Do not open attachments you were not expecting’

WhatsApp web and desktop users are being targeted by a large-scale malware distribution campaign, national cybersecurity watchdog CertIn said, warning that it could give criminals unauthorised access and compromise devices.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CertIn) has warned WhatsApp web and desktop users to be cautious of any attachments, even if they come from a friend, colleague or family member — “Do not open attachments you were not expecting.”
"It has been observed that a large-scale malware distribution campaign is targeting WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp Web users. The campaign distributes malicious Visual Basic Script (VBScript) files through direct messages on the platform," CertIn said on June 25.
The CertIn note was reportedly issued based on findings from Kaspersky and Securelist. It said that the threat actors leverage compromised WhatsApp accounts to send malicious attachments directly to victims, making the messages appear legitimate and significantly increasing the likelihood of successful compromise.
"WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging application that enables users to exchange messages, files, images, videos and other content across desktop and web platforms. Attackers use previously compromised WhatsApp accounts to send malicious VBScript (vbs) files to existing contacts. Because the messages originate from trusted contacts, recipients may be more inclined to open the attachment," Certin said.
The successful execution of a malware attack can lead to remote access to the device by cybercriminals, stealing credentials to carry out fraudulent activities, deploying additional malware, infecting the network the user is connected to, and disrupting business, resulting in financial losses.
“Do not open attachments you were not expecting, even if they come from a friend, colleague, or family member,” Certin said.
The cybersecurity watchdog has suggested that users call or message the sender to verify whether the person intentionally sent the file.
"If the sender's message seems unusual or out of character, treat it as suspicious," Certin said.
On June 10, Certin also enhanced security compliance requirements for original equipment makers, including companies that make mobile phones, computers, etc., following an increase in AI-based cyberattacks.
(With PTI inputs)