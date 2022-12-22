Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided through schools: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre has said cervical cancer vaccine for girls aged between 9 and 14 years will be provided primarily through schools. State and Union Territories (UTs) have been asked to start collating the number of girls enrolled in classes 5th to 10th in each district, according to the Ministry of Education.
New Delhi: The Centre has said cervical cancer vaccine for girls aged between 9 and 14 years will be provided primarily through schools. State and Union Territories (UTs) have been asked to start collating the number of girls enrolled in classes 5th to 10th in each district, according to the Ministry of Education.
“It is mentioned that the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended introduction of HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14 year-old adolescent girls followed with routine introduction at 9 years," the ministry said.
“It is mentioned that the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended introduction of HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14 year-old adolescent girls followed with routine introduction at 9 years," the ministry said.
The vaccination would be provided primarily through schools in a grade-based approach as school enrolment of girls is high. Those who are unable to attend school on the campaign day, the vaccination would be provided at a health facility. For out-of-school girls, the campaign would be conducted through community outreach and mobile teams based on age (9-14 years).
The vaccination would be provided primarily through schools in a grade-based approach as school enrolment of girls is high. Those who are unable to attend school on the campaign day, the vaccination would be provided at a health facility. For out-of-school girls, the campaign would be conducted through community outreach and mobile teams based on age (9-14 years).
The U-WIN App would be used for registration, recording and reporting of vaccination numbers,
The U-WIN App would be used for registration, recording and reporting of vaccination numbers,
The Centre has also written to all States and Union Territories to create awareness on prevention of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccine among girl students across the country.
The Centre has also written to all States and Union Territories to create awareness on prevention of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccine among girl students across the country.
Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. “In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women and India contributes o the largest proportion of global cervical cancer burden. Cervical cancer is a preventable and curable disease, as long as it is detected early and manage deffectively," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.
Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. “In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women and India contributes o the largest proportion of global cervical cancer burden. Cervical cancer is a preventable and curable disease, as long as it is detected early and manage deffectively," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.
“Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus," it added.
“Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus," it added.
According to ministry, the prevention through vaccination is one of the pillars of the global strategy adopted by WHO for the elimination of cervical cancer.
According to ministry, the prevention through vaccination is one of the pillars of the global strategy adopted by WHO for the elimination of cervical cancer.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.