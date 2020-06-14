Tata Power, Adani Group, CESC eye Odisha discoms

With their finances under immense strain due to the world’s most stringent lockdown, state governments are slowly coming round to the idea of privatising their discoms to raise resources. Also, the debt burden of discoms is expected to hit an all-time high of Rs4.5 trillion this fiscal, according to a Crisil Ratings report. This could further impact the weak financials of discoms, with states struggling to pay for electricity bought due to lower realisations.