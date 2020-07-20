KOLKATA : After facing flak from consumers as well as the state power minister over "exaggerated" electricity bills for June in Kolkata, private power utility CESC has said it will not charge consumers dues of April and May in current month's bill.

"In consideration of the inconvenience faced by a section of the society, we decided to keep in abeyance charging dues of the last two months included in the current bill of all low voltage domestic consumers," CESC said.

Many people have taken to the streets over the last few days to voice their displeasure against "inflated" bills, while social media has been equally abuzz with posts underlining the discontent of CESC subscribers. Even celebrities have vented their ire on social media against alleged exaggerated billing.

The RP Sanjiv Goenka group company had earlier said the latest bills reflect the charges of the current and previous two months when meter reading could not be taken due to lockdown.

West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhaya on Friday said CESC Ltd will have to justify the "exaggerated billing", a charge denied by the power utility.

"I have been flooded with complaints for the last two days over exaggerated billing by CESC. Today, I have asked them to either justify why they are charging so much or adjust the bills accordingly. We won't tolerate this," Chattopadhyay had said.

CESC, in its defence, had said charges were arrived at after computing the average usage of the last six months.

CESC supplies electricity to Kolkata and the greater Kolkata region, while state-run power utility, the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), caters to other districts.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via