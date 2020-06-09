New Delhi: Imposition of a special Covid-19 cess on tobacco products can raise additional tax revenue that can contribute in funding the Covid-19 stimulus package, public health groups and economists have said reaching out to the GST Council, which is slated to meet on 12 June.

The groups have said that such a cess on cigarettes, beedis and smokeless tobacco products can provide revenue of ₹49,740 crore, which could alone cover about 29% of the stimulus package. The proposal is in line with an alcohol cess imposed by some government during the lockdown to earn more revenue.

Based on studies conducted in several countries, smokers and smokeless tobacco users may be at greater risk for severe illness when confronted with Covid-19 since it attacks the lungs. Increasing taxes on all tobacco products will not only reduce their affordability and therefore consumption, but also limit the increasing health damages caused by tobacco, especially making them vulnerable to Covid-19, the public health experts said.

“Imposing cess on all tobacco products, including beedis, is a winning proposition for Government as it will provide the much needed additional tax revenue for Covid-19 stimulus package for providing relief to the people of the country while motivating millions of tobacco users to quit and preventing youngsters from initiating tobacco use," said Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman of Max Institute of Cancer Care.

Government has announced several stimulus measures, including mega ₹20 lakh crore package to revive the economy and to make India self-reliant.

“Unprecedented financial resources will be needed for the country to recover from the economic shock covid has created. Even though imposing additional taxes on the general public might not be a viable policy option when consumption needs to be boosted, special Covid-19 cess on tobacco, could be a win-win as it will discourage tobacco consumption and reduce virus-related risks while bringing in substantial revenue for the government," said Dr Rijo John, Economist & Health Policy Analyst.

“A one rupee covid cess on every stick of beedi and significant tax increases on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products are expected to generate additional tax revenue to the tune of ₹50,000 crore," John said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends total taxes to represent at least 75% of the retail price for all tobacco products. Currently, the total tax burden (tax expressed as a percentage of final retail price) is 49.5% for cigarettes, and 63.7% for smokeless tobacco in India, well below the minimum recommended by the WHO. Bidis, on the other hand, enjoy an extremely low tax burden of only 22% despite being at least as harmful as cigarettes, and are smoked by almost twice as many Indians as cigarettes, resulting in an estimated annual economic cost from diseases and deaths to the tune of ₹805.5 billion, or 0.5% of India’s GDP.

Although there has been a small increase of National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the Union Budget 2020-21, all tobacco products have become more affordable over the past three years since the GST became effective in 2017.

It is pertinent to note that India has the second largest number of tobacco users (268 million or 28.6% of all adults in India) in the world – of these at least 12 lakh die every year from tobacco related diseases. The total direct and indirect cost of diseases attributable to tobacco use was a staggering ₹1.04,500 crores in 2011 or 1.16% of India’s GDP.

