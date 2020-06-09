The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends total taxes to represent at least 75% of the retail price for all tobacco products. Currently, the total tax burden (tax expressed as a percentage of final retail price) is 49.5% for cigarettes, and 63.7% for smokeless tobacco in India, well below the minimum recommended by the WHO. Bidis, on the other hand, enjoy an extremely low tax burden of only 22% despite being at least as harmful as cigarettes, and are smoked by almost twice as many Indians as cigarettes, resulting in an estimated annual economic cost from diseases and deaths to the tune of ₹805.5 billion, or 0.5% of India’s GDP.