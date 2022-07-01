‘Cess will help boost local fuel supplies’

We tried to find what is it they were deriving out of crude oil when prices were normal and by how much crude oil price has gone up now. The cost of production might have gone up a little because of inflation but has not gone up as much. If producers were making ₹10 at the earlier price point and are making ₹60 at current prices, then they are making ₹50 extra, which will now be shared between the producer and the government.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}