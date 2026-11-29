The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Kolkata, has set aside the confiscation of three kilograms of gold worth ₹81.52 lakh after finding that the Customs Department's show-cause notice was issued beyond the prescribed limitation period. The tribunal also set aside penalties imposed on several people accused in the case, citing a lack of independent corroborative evidence, according to a report by TaxGuru.

The case dates back to February 19, 2015, when Customs officers intercepted Jitendra Kumar Mishra in Kolkata and recovered three kilograms of gold from him. During questioning, Mishra initially claimed that he was carrying the gold for Ram Chandra Verma of Allahabad and that two individuals associated with Anurag Jalan had handed it over to him.

However, in a subsequent statement dated April 23, 2015, Mishra said he had purchased the gold from Indian Art Gallery in Jaipur on February 14, 2015, on behalf of Sonu Verma. The alleged foreign origin of the gold was also disputed by the accused.

Why did CESTAT set aside the gold confiscation? The Customs Department issued a show-cause notice on August 4, 2015, seeking a six-month extension to issue the notice proposing confiscation of the seized gold. The Commissioner granted the extension on August 13, 2015.

Mishra challenged the extension before the Calcutta High Court. On February 9, 2016, the High Court set aside the extension order and directed the Commissioner to issue a fresh notice after providing an opportunity of hearing. The Department's appeal against this decision was subsequently dismissed by a division bench on January 29, 2018.

Despite these developments, the Customs Department issued another show-cause notice on February 11, 2016, proposing confiscation of the gold and penalties against the accused.

The Commissioner of Customs later ordered the absolute confiscation of the three kilograms of gold, valued at ₹81,52,500, and imposed penalties on the noticees. The order was challenged before CESTAT.

The tribunal held that the Department could not disregard the Calcutta High Court's directions after its extension order had been set aside. It emphasised that authorities must follow binding orders passed by superior courts unless those orders have been stayed or reversed.

Relying on the Supreme Court's ruling in Union of India vs Kamalakshi Finance Corporation Ltd., the tribunal reiterated the importance of judicial discipline. It consequently held that the confiscation notice was time-barred and directed the return of the seized gold under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Tribunal also examines penalties imposed on accused The tribunal separately considered the penalties imposed on the other people named in the case. It observed that the allegations against several of them largely relied on Mishra's retracted statement, without sufficient independent evidence to establish their individual roles.

The persons allegedly involved in handing over the gold had not been examined, and the investigation did not produce independent statements or documents corroborating the claims against the other accused. The tribunal held that a retracted statement, when unsupported by sufficient corroboration, could not by itself justify penalties against multiple individuals.

However, the tribunal did not entirely absolve Mishra of liability. It held that his conduct had rendered the gold liable to confiscation and that setting aside the seizure on limitation grounds did not automatically eliminate the possibility of a penalty under Section 112 of the Customs Act.

Taking into account the need for proportionality and his individual role, the tribunal reduced the penalty imposed on Mishra to ₹2 lakh.