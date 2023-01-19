CFA charterholders earn 44.4 lakh per annum on average, says survey

MUMBAI: The annual average salary range for new level 1 candidates to CFA charterholders is between ₹9.8 lakh and ₹44 lakh, according to a compensation survey conducted by CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals.
CFA Level 1 candidates on average earn ₹9.8 lakh. CFA Level 2 candidates earn ₹13.5 lakh, Level 3 candidates earn 17.5 lakhs and Level 3 cleared - charter pending candidates earn 20.7 lakh on average. Charterholders earn 44.4 lakh.
The survey was conducted among CFA Program candidates and charterholders in India to evaluate and measure the impact of the CFA charter on their career and compensation progression.
Survey respondents were aged between 23 and 34.
The male-female ratio is 73% male at Level 1 rising to 90% at Charterholder level. Accountant/auditor is the most popular functional job description of CFA candidates and charterholders, followed by equity analyst, consulting and operations.
“The CFA Program is globally acknowledged as the gold standard qualification for the investment management profession I am delighted to see its positive impact on the career and compensation of our candidates and members in India. The research validates the value that the industry places on their competency and the relevance of the qualification," said Arati Porwal, Country Head, India, CFA Institute. “Most of our students pursue the CFA Program to acquire relevant skills suited for an ideal role in the investment management profession and also to gain elite professional status in the global finance community. Our aim is to further enhance their learning with various upskilling opportunities helping them to achieve their aspirations."
The average annual income from a new level 1 candidate to recently awarded CFA charterholders, a qualification gained after passing three levels of examination and 4,000 hours of work experience gained over a minimum of 36 months, increased by 192%, according to the study.
CFA Institute partnered with Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, to conduct an online quantitative survey with CFA Program candidates and charterholders across India. The survey received 2154 responses from survey participants across India, with Mumbai and Delhi being the top two candidate markets.
