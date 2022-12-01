CGDs key beneficiaries if new gas price recommendations are approved

The domestic natural gas (APM) price had seen a steep 40% rise to $8.57/mmbtu (Gross calorific value basis) for second half FY23 (from $ 6.1/mmbtu in the first half FY23). The rise in domestic gas prices with rising international gas prices had meant that CGDs had to continue hiking prices for CNG. The gas companies had been taking price hikes post October 2022 APM price hike. The price differential between gas prices and other auto fuels as Petrol diesel thereby continued to fall and has been adding to concerns on volume growth.