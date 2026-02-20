New Delhi: The government has mandated a three-month buffer stock of medicines under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), which covers 4.2 million beneficiaries across 81 cities, in a move aimed at tackling recurring shortages and potentially boosting medicine sales while also keeping an eye on quality, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
For smooth medicine supply, CGHS centres to now have 3-month buffer
SummaryThe government has implemented a three-month buffer stock policy for medicines under the CGHS, impacting 4.2 million beneficiaries. This move seeks to alleviate shortages and enhance quality control via a digital tracking system and a demand-driven procurement model.
