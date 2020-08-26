The beneficiaries under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) can now avail tele-consultation services through government’s e-Sanjeevani platform, the government said on Wednesday. The move is aimed at limiting the spread of covid-19 in the country by avoiding crowding at hospitals.

CGHS has started tele-consultation services w.e.f. 25 August for specialities in Medicine, Orthopaedics, Eye and ENT. Initially, these services will be available to beneficiaries in Delhi/NCR between 9.00 am and 12 noon on all working days, the government said.

“The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been receiving requests from various quarters, including senior citizen beneficiaries, to start tele-consultation services with specialist doctors in view of the current covid-19 pandemic due to which it is not advisable for senior citizens to visit public places, particularly health care facilities," the government said in a statement adding that the provision will facilitate consultations with specialists by CGHS beneficiaries through virtual mode without physically visiting a healthcare facility.

For ease of use, e-Sanjeevani platform has been linked with the ID of the beneficiaries. For availing of specialist OPD services, the beneficiaries are required to register on the platform using their mobile number after which an OTP will be generated for verification purposes.

After verification, the beneficiaries can log on to the system, fill patient registration form, request for a token and upload health records, if required.

Explaining the process further, the government said that the patients will receive patient ID and token through SMS and they will also be intimated about their number in the online queue. On their turn, a ‘call now’ button will be activated and using the same, the beneficiary concerned can initiate a video call with a specialist for consultation.

After the tele-consultation, an e-prescription will be generated. Using this, the patients can get medicines issued from their CGHS Wellness Centre.

The number of covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. As on Wednesday, the country recorded over 3241620 cases with over 68,000 cases in last 24 hours and deaths crossed 60,000. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to be the worst virus hit states.

Delhi government on Wednesday decided to increase the rate of testing and double the number of daily tests being conducted as the national capital saw a spike in the number of cases over the last ten days.

Delhi, which once had the second highest number of cases among States had seen a decline in the number of active cases and daily new cases over the last month. “While other parameters still continue to be stable, there has been an increase in the number of new cases being registered in Delhi since 17 August. In the last month we have seen cases reach as low as 700 but over the last few days there has been a steady increase," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“The testing rate in Delhi will be doubled from 20,000 to 40,000 in one week, the goal is to bring down deaths to zero," he said.

Nationally, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 3,76,51,512. 8,23,992 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries in India today exceeds the active cases by 3.5 times.

Also, the union health ministry said that the single day recovery figure has been more than 60,000 since many days. Recovery of 63,173 covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours has resulted in the cumulative recoveries of 24,67,758. people.

Pretika Khanna contributed to this story

