CGHS starts teleconsultation to prevent crowding at hospitals

Delhi, which once had the second highest number of cases among States had seen a decline in the number of active cases and daily new cases over the last month. “While other parameters still continue to be stable, there has been an increase in the number of new cases being registered in Delhi since 17 August. In the last month we have seen cases reach as low as 700 but over the last few days there has been a steady increase," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.