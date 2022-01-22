CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate arrests businessman for running fake ITC network

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the intelligence input, the officers initiated coordinated action at different locations in Thane, Bhiwandi, Raigad and Mumbai and detected GST evasion of ₹11.4 crores through generation and passing of fake ITC through intricate web of bogus billing of more than 63 Crores, the statement added.
The search was conducted at Bhiwandi based business premises of Adarsh Scrap Traders which was indulging in bogus billing and availment and passing on of fake ITC and thus defrauding the Government exchequer of its rightful GST revenue.
The initial investigation revealed that firm had fraudulently claimed and passed on Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs.11.4 Crores without actual supply or receipt of goods, the finance ministry said.
The proprietor of the firm, confessed to the bogus billing and running of fake ITC racket. He was arrested on 21.01.2022 under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017 and was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Fort, Mumbai, on Saturday. The CMM has remanded the accused to 14 days judicial custody, till February 4.
The CGST Commissionerate said that the amount of fake ITC involved is likely to go up during the ongoing investigation once the entire network is investigated.
It said that the roots of this network are spread across the cities of Nagpur, Pune, Delhi and Nasik apart from Mumbai and Thane. At this stage, it seems that around 25 entities are part of this network, the department said.
Jurisdictional Commissionerates are being informed to initiate legal action against the firms falling in their jurisdiction.
The operation is a part of efforts by CGST Mumbai Zone to eradicate fake ITC networks, which have been vitiating the healthy economic ecosystem of the country and defrauding the Government Exchequer. This the Sixth arrest by Bhiwandi Commissionerate in last 6 months. The department will intensify the drive against fake ITC networks and other GST evaders in the coming months, the finmin said.
