How Trump's Chabahar Port sanction waiver withdrawal puts India’s regional ambitions at risk
The recent revocation of the US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port poses significant challenges for India's trade strategy and regional ambitions. As Indian officials assess the implications, the country may seek alternative financing solutions while strengthening ties with Iran and Afghanistan.
NEW DELHI : The US’s move to revoke the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port has cast uncertainty over India’s regional trade strategy. The waiver had allowed Indian firms to operate the port free of US curbs, enabling New Delhi to pursue access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. Its withdrawal now clouds prospects for trade continuity, connectivity, and India’s wider strategic ambitions.