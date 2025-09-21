What are India's alternatives to Chabahar Port?

India has explored several alternatives to Chabahar to retain access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, but none offer the same efficiency or strategic leverage. Air cargo routes through Iran or Central Asia provide connectivity but are too costly for bulk shipments. Iran’s Bandar Abbas port is operationally feasible but fails to bypass Pakistan, limiting its value for India’s strategic calculus. Rail links through Uzbekistan or Turkmenistan could deepen regional trade ties, yet they require significant infrastructure investment and are slower. A sea-land option via Oman, involving shipments to Omani ports followed by overland transport, adds both cost and transit time. Compared with these routes, Chabahar stands out as the most practical and strategically advantageous gateway for India’s regional ambitions.