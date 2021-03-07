Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chadha blames Haryana for water supply shortage in Delhi, seeks Centre's help

Chadha blames Haryana for water supply shortage in Delhi, seeks Centre's help

Photo: Hindustan Times
1 min read . 10:35 PM IST PTI

  • Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi, as a result we are facing a shortage in water production, Raghav Chadha, vice chairman of DJB said
  • He said that the DJB has repeatedly requested the Haryana government to address these issues on war-footing, but to no avail

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the national capital was reeling under water shortage as "Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to the city".

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the national capital was reeling under water shortage as "Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to the city".

He requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene and direct the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of raw water.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

What does a surge in GST revenue say about recovery?

2 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Punjab reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST

A regulated growth

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Covid-19: Karnataka adds 622 cases, three more fatalities

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST

He requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene and direct the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of raw water.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

What does a surge in GST revenue say about recovery?

2 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Punjab reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST

A regulated growth

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Covid-19: Karnataka adds 622 cases, three more fatalities

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi, as a result we are facing a shortage in water production. Currently, Haryana through Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) canal is supplying only 549.16 cusecs (against 683 cusecs) and Delhi Sub-Branch canal is supplying 306.63 cusecs (against 330 cusecs)," Chadha tweeted.

The treatment capacity at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants has dipped by 30 per cent. The same has reduced by 15 per cent at Okhla WTP, he said.

“Further, Haryana Govt's lackadaisical attitude has led to unchecked dumping of sewage into Yamuna. Samples picked up by our Quality Lab show high contamination/Ammonia," Chadha claimed in another tweet.

According to officials, the DJB's water treatment plants can treat up to 0.9 parts per million ammonia concentration in the river water.

If the ammonia content is higher than this, the raw water is diluted with fresh water from the Upper Ganga Canal or the Munak Canal.

If enough fresh water for dilution is not available, the production capacity of plants is reduced or they are temporarily shut.

TRENDING STORIES See All

At times, ammonia concentration in the river water at Wazirabad and Chandrawal increases up to 7 ppm (parts per million).

Chadha said that the DJB has repeatedly requested the Haryana government to address these issues on war-footing, but to no avail.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.