What is India’s stand on decolonization?

When the UN was established in 1945, a third of the world lived in colonies. So when India won independence two years later, it lent its powerful voice to the cause of decolonization and it became one of its main global campaigns. New Delhi was a co-sponsor of the 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which proclaimed the need to unconditionally end colonialism in all its forms. Today, fewer than 2 million people live in non-self-governing territories, according to the UN.