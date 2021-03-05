Is there one beverage romanticised more than our average sweet milk tea?

For us, Indians, chai break is a staple as well as a tradition of our work culture. But how much are you willing to pay for it?

Will a cup of tea that costs ₹1,000 still feel like a "break" or a conspiracy to turn your wallet against you?

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

Yes, ₹1,000! That's how much a tiny tea stall in Kolkata is selling a cup of tea for.

The stall, which uses an umbrella as a roof with a few plastic chairs around, has turned into an internet sensation.

Partha Pratin Ganguly set up the place in January of 2014 as a passion project when the concept of flavoured tea was still new. He is now offering around 100 varieties of tea costing from ₹12 to ₹1,000 for a cup, he told NDTV.

He says that out of the 100, 60-75 varieties are from Darjeeling and the rest from all over the world.

About the ₹1,000 worth of tea, Ganguly says it is the Silver Needle White Tea. "It's one of the purest teas of the world. I have introduced it in my stall," he said.

"100 kg of this tea requires three times more time, expense, money and labour as compared to 100 kg of black tea. This is what makes it the most expensive tea of the world," Ganguly said.

About Silver Needle White Tea

The Silver Needle White Tea is also known as Baihao Yinzhen and is produced in Fujian Province in China. Amongst white teas, this is the most expensive variety and the most prized, as only top buds (leaf shoots) of the camellia sinensis plant are used to produce the tea.

Genuine Silver Needles are made from cultivars of the Da Bai (Large White) tea tree family. There are other productions that look similar with downy leaf shoots but most are green teas, and as green teas, they taste differently and have a different biochemical potency than the genuine white tea Silver Needle.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via