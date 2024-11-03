’Chains, razor blade fragments and screws’: 65 objects removed from stomach of 14-year-old Hathras boy, dies

  • The doctors after five hours of grueling surgery removed batteries, chains, razor blade fragments and screws from the class 9 student – Aditya Sharma.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died hours after doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital removed about 65 objects from his stomach, reported Times of India.

The doctors after five hours of grueling surgery removed batteries, chains, razor blade fragments and screws from the class 9 student – Aditya Sharma.

"Aditya Sharma was brought to Safdarjung Hospital where doctors found all those objects in his stomach. He died due to an intestinal infection," TOI quoted an official at the hospital as saying on Saturday, who added, "He must have swallowed these objects in the past."

According to victim's father Sanchet Sharma, who is a medical representative at a pharma firm in Hathras, stated his son began complaining of shortness of breath and discomfort on 13 October. This led to a hospital visit in Agra.

In the next two weeks, Aditya's parents took him to several medical facilities in four cities including Jaipur, Aligarh, Noida and Delhi for prospective cure.

"But Aditya died on the night of 28 October. All of this happened within a month... He never had any physical or mental ailments in the past," Sanchet added, saying Aditya was his only son.

Hospitals to hospitals journey:

Aditya was promptly referred to Jaipur for scans and tests. The family returned to Uttar Pradesh on 19 October. But, two days later, Aditya's breathing difficulties severed and he was rushed to a hospital in Aligarh, where a CT scan found a 'nasal blockage. It was removed by the doctors.

"However, Aditya started having abdominal pain and on Oct 26 after an extensive ultrasound test in Aligarh, it was found that there were 19 objects stuck inside his stomach. he was immediately referred to a private hospital in Noida, and we took him there the same day. in Noida, doctors found 42 objects in the stomach and called for urgent attention," Sanchet added.

The teenager was subsequently taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, when scans found 'a total of 65 objects'. The tests also stated that the boy's heart beat raced up to 280 per minute.

After this, the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital performed the surgery from around 11 am to 4 pm and removed the objects one by one from his stomach.

"A subsequent scan initially confirmed his stomach was clear, but Aditya again had abdominal pain and three more objects were removed soon after... My son died the next day. A postmortem report in Delhi pointed to infection in the intestine," Aditya's father said.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 06:59 PM IST
India'Chains, razor blade fragments and screws': 65 objects removed from stomach of 14-year-old Hathras boy, dies

