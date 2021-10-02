Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Chaitanya-Samantha: Tollywood's most envied couple part ways

Chaitanya-Samantha: Tollywood's most envied couple part ways

Chaitanya and Samantha have asked their fans, well-wishers and the media for support during their difficult time, while also appealing for privacy
1 min read . 05:22 PM IST PTI

  • Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce after almost four years of marriage

South star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday announced that they are parting ways after almost four years of marriage.

In a statement, shared on their respective social media handles, the two stars said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

"After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," Samantha said in the statement.

Chaitanya, 34 shared the similar version of the statement signed by him.

The duo asked their fans, well-wishers and the media for support during their "difficult time", while also appealing for privacy so that they can "move on".

Chaitanya, the son of South veteran Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, met Samantha, 34, on the sets of their 2010 film "Ye Maaya Chesave" and started dating soon after.

They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in October the same year.

As actors, the couple had featured together in three more films --, "Manam", "Autonagar Surya" and "Majili".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

