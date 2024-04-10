Navratri 2024 Day 2: This year, Navratri festival will be celebrated from April 9 to April 17. The nine-day fest is devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.
The nine-day fest of Chaitra Navratri began on April 9 across the country. Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. Million of devotees kept fasts and worshipped goddess Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of the auspicious festival. The Day 2 of the Navratri festival is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini.
10 Apr 2024, 06:52:33 AM IST
Navratri 2024 Day 2: Why you should worship Maa Brahmacharini?
Maa Brahmacharini symbolises hard work, knowledge, and penance. To gain wisdom and success, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini.
10 Apr 2024, 06:45:42 AM IST
Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini
According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini was a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. She performed severe penance to have Lord Shiva as her husband. Her devotion towards Lod Shiva caught the attention of Lord Brahma and she became Lord Shiva's wife. However, Maa Brahmacharini's father disrespected Lord Shiva thereafter she immolated herself by wishing to get a father in her next birth who respects her husband.
