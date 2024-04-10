Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Navratri Day 2 LIVE updates: Worship Maa Brahmacharini today; know puja rituals, significance and other details

1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Livemint

Navratri 2024 Day 2: This year, Navratri festival will be celebrated from April 9 to April 17. The nine-day fest is devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

Navratri festival begins in India with devotees thronging to temples to seek the blessings of Hindu goddessesPremium
Navratri festival begins in India with devotees thronging to temples to seek the blessings of Hindu goddesses

The nine-day fest of Chaitra Navratri began on April 9 across the country. Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. Million of devotees kept fasts and worshipped goddess Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of the auspicious festival. The Day 2 of the Navratri festival is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini.

Check all the latest updates about Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2 here

10 Apr 2024, 06:52:33 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Why you should worship Maa Brahmacharini?

Maa Brahmacharini symbolises hard work, knowledge, and penance. To gain wisdom and success, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini.

10 Apr 2024, 06:45:42 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini was a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. She performed severe penance to have Lord Shiva as her husband. Her devotion towards Lod Shiva caught the attention of Lord Brahma and she became Lord Shiva's wife. However, Maa Brahmacharini's father disrespected Lord Shiva thereafter she immolated herself by wishing to get a father in her next birth who respects her husband.

