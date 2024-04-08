Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know date, rituals, Ashtami, Ram Navami time, and other details
Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri will begin on April 9 and conclude on April 17, Ram Navami.
Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, will begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival will start on April 9 and end on April 17. All the nine days of Navratri are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.