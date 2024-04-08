Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri will begin on April 9 and conclude on April 17, Ram Navami.

Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, will begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival will start on April 9 and end on April 17. All the nine days of Navratri are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 9-day schedule - April 9 (Tuesday): Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

- April 10 (Wednesday): Brahmacharini Puja

- April 11 (Thursday): Chandraghanta Puja

- April 12 (Friday): Kushmanda Puja

- April 13 (Saturday): Skanda Mata Puja, Naag Puja

- April 14 (Sunday): Katyayani Puja

- April 15 (Monday): Maha Saptami, Kaalratri Puja

- April 16 (Tuesday): Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

- April 17 (Wednesday): Ram Navami

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Main ceremonies 1) Ghatasthapana: One of the main ceremonies of Navratri is Ghatasthapana which marks the beginning of nine-day celebration. According to Hindu texts, Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti, and doing it at the wrong time may have unfavorable effects. During Amavasya or at night, Ghatasthapana is forbidden. When Pratipada Tithi is prevalent in the first third of the day, it is the most auspicious time to perform Ghatasthapana.

- Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am

- Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm

2) Durga Ashtami: This year, Durga Ashtami will fall on April 16. On Durga Ashtami, nine little pots are traditionally placed there, and nine Durga Shaktis are invoked within. The adoration of all nine incarnations of Goddess Durga takes place during the Ashtami Puja.

- Ashtami Tithi will begin at 12.11 pm on April 15

- Ashtami Tithi will end at 1.23 pm on April 16

3) Ram Navami: Since Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, Ram Navami holds great importance to devotees. Many temples honor the birth of Lord Rama, which is symbolized by the middle of Madhyahan.

- Ram Navami will begin at 1.23 pm on April 16

- Ram Navami will end at 3.14 pm on April 17

