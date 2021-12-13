The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

The moment her name was declared as the winner, Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu broke down with tears of joy. In a video going viral on Twitter, Harnaaz is seen saying 'Chak de phatte, India' moments after winning the brown.

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown.

Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

