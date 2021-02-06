Chakka Jam: Security beefed up across Delhi

OPEN APP
1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 08:22 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The police have barricaded the Ghazipur border and have also deployed water cannons in the area
  • Police forces have been deployed around Red fort

Delhi Police have beefed up security across the national capital to avert any untoward incident as the protesting farmer unions' call for a countrywide "chakka jam" today.

The police have barricaded the Ghazipur border and have also deployed water cannons in the area. Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed around Red fort where massive riots were witnessed during thetractor rally on Republic Day.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, Chinmoy Biswal, told news agency ANI on Friday, "Agitating farmers have proposed 'chakka jam' tomorrow. In view of the violence that happened on January 26, Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at borders so that miscreants can not enter the national capital."

He added, "We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against Police or other things. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with Police Force of other states too".

Farmer unions had announced that they would hold a countrywide chakka jam on 6 February and block national and state highways for three hours to protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij has appealed to the peasant leaders to call off the chakka jam.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait earlier in the day said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi. Tikait told reporters that there will be a three-hour-long chakka jam on February 6 everywhere outside Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since 26 November last year against the three newly-enacted farm law.

(With inputs from agencies)

