1 min read.Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 09:42 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer
Rajasthan reported 2,801 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,46,791 and the death toll to 2,866
Jodhpur: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions - from night curfews in some cities to making negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.
And now, those flouting Covid-19 rules will get challans at their homes. Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.
Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."