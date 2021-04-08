OPEN APP
Challans to be sent to homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms in Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions - from night curfews in some cities to making negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.

And now, those flouting Covid-19 rules will get challans at their homes. Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."

Rajasthan reported 2,801 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,46,791 and the death toll to 2,866.

Four deaths were reported from Udaipur, two from Rajsamand and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Nagaur, Kota, Dungarpur, Bundi and Ajmer, according to an official report here.

Of the new cases, 551 were reported from Jaipur, 410 in Udaipur and 326 in Jodhpur, besides those in other districts, it said.

With 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday. With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

11 states -- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat constitute for 80 per cent of COVID cases.




