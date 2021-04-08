Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Challans to be sent to homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms in Jodhpur

Challans to be sent to homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms in Jodhpur

Premium
The iconic structure in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was named after Maharaja Umaid Singh.
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Rajasthan reported 2,801 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,46,791 and the death toll to 2,866

Jodhpur: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions - from night curfews in some cities to making negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.

Jodhpur: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions - from night curfews in some cities to making negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.

And now, those flouting Covid-19 rules will get challans at their homes. Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.

TRENDING STORIES See All

And now, those flouting Covid-19 rules will get challans at their homes. Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

Rajasthan reported 2,801 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,46,791 and the death toll to 2,866.

Four deaths were reported from Udaipur, two from Rajsamand and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Nagaur, Kota, Dungarpur, Bundi and Ajmer, according to an official report here.

Of the new cases, 551 were reported from Jaipur, 410 in Udaipur and 326 in Jodhpur, besides those in other districts, it said.

With 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday. With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Vaccine passports a shot in the arm for tourism sector

3 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh district imposes night curfew amid rise in Covid-19 cases. Check timings

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Premium

Delhi Metro update: Entry temporarily closed at this metro station

1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Premium

Blood clots: Britain, Italy suggest age limits for Oxford vaccine

4 min read . 09:14 AM IST

11 states -- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat constitute for 80 per cent of COVID cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.