Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dared any of the Union Minsters to debate with farmers on agri laws. "It will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are," he said.

The Delhi chief minister was addressing the protesting farmers at a Kirtan Darbar organised by the Punjab Academy of the Delhi government to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said "I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the Farm Laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more."

Targeting the government over passing the Bill on farm laws, Kejriwal said, "The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why have you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away."

"Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please repeal the three agri laws," he said.

Accompanying the chief minister, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia told the protesting farmers, "We are closely watching all the arrangements and we are ensuring that the pain you (farmers) endure is minimum."

During his first visit, Kejriwal had checked the arrangements made for farmers by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal's comments came as thousands of farmers agitating against the three new Central agriculture laws stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislation.

He and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

The farmers had reached Singhu border over a month ago.

The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks.

They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.

Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping.

The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middleman and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via