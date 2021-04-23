OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Challenge is to provide solutions in a very short time: PM Modi to oxygen manufacturers

Challenge is to provide solutions in a very short time: PM Modi to oxygen manufacturers

Challenge is to provide solutions in a very short time: PM to oxygen producers (PTI)Premium
Challenge is to provide solutions in a very short time: PM to oxygen producers (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2021, 07:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The PM stressed on need to maintain good co-ordination between the government and oxygen producers
  • PM said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual meeting with the leading oxygen manufacturers, news agency ANI reported. During the meeting, the prime minister noted that the challenge this time is to find a solution in a very short time.

The Prime Ministers Office said on Friday, "The PM held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across country via video conferencing. He said this time is not only to deal with challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time. He stressed on need to maintain good co-ordination between the government and oxygen producers."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"PM appreciated oxygen producers for increasing their production in last few weeks. He acknowledged the several steps taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen. PM also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country," PMO said

"Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible," PMO also said.

"PM Modi remarked that the government, the states, the industry and the transporters, and all the hospitals need to come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be able to deal with this challenge," the PMO statement noted.

The meeting was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Soma Mandal of SAIL, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Narendran of Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Dilip Oommen of AMNS, M Bannerjee of LINDE, Sidharth Jain of Inox, Noriyo Shibuya of Air Water Jamshedpur and others, official statement said.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of 10 states suffering the worst of the countrywide Covid-19 cases. The meeting via video conferencing comes on a day India touched a new record of 3.32 lakh cases and 2,263 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

During the interaction, PM Modi directed all states to ensure that no oxygen tanker, meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mountaineering was closed last year due to the pandemic and climbers returned to Everest this year for the first time since May 2019.Premium Premium

Covid-19 reaches world's highest mountain. Norwegian climber Erlend Ness 1st to test positive on Mount Everest

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
The idea is to shield the poor from disruptions caused by the severe second wave that is raging across the country. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/MintPremium Premium

Centre to supply extra food worth 26,000 crore in two months

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
A medic takes swab samples for the Covid-19 test of people entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh.Premium Premium

Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew amid Covid-19 surge. Details here

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
AIIMS, 3 other Delhi hospitals to add more COVID beds, says Harsh VardhanPremium Premium

AIIMS, 3 other Delhi hospitals to add more COVID beds, says Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST

The Prime Minister called for working together to fight the pandemic with collective power. He said the biggest basis of India's success during the first wave of the pandemic was our united efforts and united strategy and reiterated that we will have to address this challenge in the same way.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout