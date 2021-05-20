In a virtual meeting with the field officials and district magistrates from 10 states on Thursday regarding the Covid-19 situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even though corona cases have come down, challenge will remain as long infection remains even at minor levels.

Coronavirus is invisible as it keeps changing variants. Therefore, our approach should be dynamic and upgraded continuously, he told the officials. ''Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies & solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences & we need to work together as a country,'' he added.

PM also asked district magistrates to collect data on Covid infection and its seriousness among youth, kids in their districts. ''Due to coronavirus mutations, there have been more concerns about youngsters, kids. We will have to be more prepared.''

Officials from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh took part in the meeting.

''With your fieldwork, your experiences & feedback, we get help to form effective policies. Even to strategise vaccination drive, we are moving forward with suggestions given by States & other stakeholders,'' he told the field officers and the district magistrates.

Further speaking about the supply of doses to states, the PM said that the Union health ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days. "Vaccine supply will help you in managing vaccination timelines," he said.

PM Modi also cautioned against vaccine wastage. He said that even a single dose going waste denies someone protection shield.

