Eloquent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, spoke on Tuesday about the ongoing challenge to establish the image of "brand India". He emphasized that the world's perception of India is what matters, not what the country is attempting to market about itself.

During an event organized by the Mathrubhumi media group, Tharoor discussed how India experienced significant economic growth following liberalization in the 1990s, making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“Now the whole issue of our magnificent diversity and how the world perceives it with the current political environments in our country raises the question," he said, adding the "challenge to building brand India continues".

“The essential fact remains that what really matters is not the image but the reality. What really matters is not what we are trying to sell about ourselves but what people think of us, (and) whether we want them to think that way or not," he added.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also discussed Kerala's difficulties and opportunities. For the state to advance, he said, "there are a number of economic and political challenges that we in the state must address."

Tharoor listed a number of "critical issues" that Kerala is dealing with, stating that the "high rate of unemployment" in the state is what "truly" concerns him and needs to be addressed.

With regard to land reforms and free and universal education, the Congress leader noted that Kerala had undergone "remarkable transformations" over time.

When some have decided to assert a majoritarian view of what India is all about and see our diversity as a threat, the defiant Kerala's response is that we are all one, he said.

“That I think is so vital and strong brand of Kerala, qualities that the state can build upon," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)