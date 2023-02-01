Challenge to build 'brand India' continues, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
The Thiruvananthapuram MP also discussed Kerala's difficulties and opportunities
Eloquent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, spoke on Tuesday about the ongoing challenge to establish the image of "brand India". He emphasized that the world's perception of India is what matters, not what the country is attempting to market about itself.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×