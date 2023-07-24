Domestic D&P industry faces challenges amid demand decline and input cost fluctuations: Report

Domestic D&P industry faces challenges amid demand decline and input cost fluctuations: Report1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Despite the subdued performance, the solvency position of major players in the D&P industry is expected to remain relatively comfortable in FY24. This observation bodes well for their ability to manage capital expenditure and incremental working capital requirements.
New Delhi: The domestic dye, dye intermediates, and pigment (D&P) industry witnessed a challenging FY23 as it grappled with a decline in demand from its primary end-user, the textile industry, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.
