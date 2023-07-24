Domestic D&P industry faces challenges amid demand decline and input cost fluctuations: Report

“The Dye, Dye Intermediates, and Pigment industry is poised for recovery after the challenges faced in FY23. The demand from the textile industry is expected to improve in H2FY24, though H1FY24 may remain subdued. This anticipated rebound should result in moderate volume growth and a slight improvement in profitability as input costs stabilize. Further, the major players in the industry are likely to maintain comfortable debt protection metrics with controlled leverage and stable interest rates. This positions them well to handle any capital expenditure or incremental working capital requirements," said Kalpesh Patel, Director at CareEdge Ratings.