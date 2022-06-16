Chalo ATM! People rush to withdraw money as ATM dispensed 5 times extra cash

A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw ₹500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of ₹500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. He repeated the process and again got ₹2,500 while trying to withdraw ₹500. This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

