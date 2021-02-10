"We work for the Army on disasters related to snow and land in the Himalayas. I was in Bengaluru on the day of the disaster that is on February 7. As soon as I got information about it, we activated our team and held a meeting after which we constituted a group of six scientists who were sent to Dehradun. A day after the glacier burst in Chamoli, we did an aerial recce there. Today our team went by chopper to Joshimath from where they did road survey and reached up to Raini village. Evidence was collected to understand it in a better so that we are better scientifically equipped in the future for such disaster," Sinha told ANI.