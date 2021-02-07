General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on 7 February 2021

Chamoli: Uttarakhand issues flood advisory; water level at Srinagar, Haridwar, Rishikesh may rise

2 min read . 03:00 PM IST

ANI

Water level at Srinagar may rise to 536.00 m at 16:00 hours. At Rishikesh, the water level may rise to 340.50 m at 20:00 hours and at Haridwar, the water level may reach 294.00 m at 21:00 hours. Water may cross danger level at Srinagar, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, said Uttarakhand Police in its advisory