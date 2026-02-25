Champai Soren's grandson dies of ‘sudden illness’ in Himachal Pradesh; Hemant Soren says ‘deeply shocked’

Former Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Champai Soren on Wednesday posted on X that his grandson, Veer Soren, died of a sudden illness in Himachal Pradesh.

"He was rushed to hospital on February 24 following sudden illness but could not be saved," Champai Soren posted on X.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of Veer Soren, grandson of Champai Soren.

Veer Soren died at Kulu in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, 24 February. He was 19-years-old.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Veer Soren, the grandson of Champai Soren, in Kulu. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace at the feet of Marang Buru, and may the grieving family be granted strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. In this hour of profound grief, we stand with them," Soren posted on X.

What happened to Veer Soren? According to a report by TOI, Veer Soren and his friends visited Manali on 22 February, and lodged at a homestay in Simsa.

Police said that Veer and his friends visited the Solang valley and Sethan villages on the Hemta Pass route on Monday, 23 February and returned to their lodgings in the evening.

On Tuesday, 24 February, Veer's friends went out, but the 19-year-old remained back in the room. After his friends returned, Veer told them that he was experiencing a severe headache, TOI reported, citing the police.

The friends gave him medicine and Veer went to sleep after taking it. Around 2:30 pm the same day, Veer's friends heard the sound of Soren falling from the bed – he was found unconscious, lying on the floor – with foaming around his mouth.

Veer was immediately taken to a government hospital in Manali where the doctors administered CPR – but after examination — he was declared dead.

Veer Soren's cause of death Veer Soren's cause of death is yet to be ascertained. According to TOI, the Manali DSP has said that the 19-year-old's cause of death would be known after the postmortem report is released.

(This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.)