India can't be dictated by anyone: Anurag Thakur responds to Pak threat amid Asia Cup controversy
Thakur said he hopes Pakistan team comes to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year saying ‘all are welcome’
After BCCI's announcement that the Indian Cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament raised a few eyebrows, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the home ministry will take a call on the issue but chances "aren't much". However, he hopes the Pakistan team comes to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year and goes on to add, "all are welcome".
For the uninitiated, earlier this week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, said that Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament at a neutral venue. But the announcement did not go down well with the Pakistan cricket authorities and they responded by saying "such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" They also said that in that case, they might think of not visiting India for the World Cup next year.
"It would be wrong to say that only Pakistan will be impacted if India and Pakistan don't play each other in Asia or ICC events. The marquee match creates a sizeable revenue for the ICC and if that doesn't happen, the other cricketing nations (including the associates) also suffer," the source close to the development told PTI.
Following the controversy, Thakur said on Thursday, “All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that."
"I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur said
Asked on the possibility of the Indian team travelling to the neighbouring country for Asia Cup next year, Thakur said, "Possibilities are always there. Who thought there will be COVID-19. Anything can happen but the chances (of Indian team travelling to Pakistan) are not much.
"...It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter."
It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan, of late, but Thakur deflected the question.
Asked further, Thakur said,"That is a security concern. The government will take a call on that. Let the time come, let us see the situation at that time."
