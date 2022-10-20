For the uninitiated, earlier this week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, said that Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament at a neutral venue. But the announcement did not go down well with the Pakistan cricket authorities and they responded by saying "such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" They also said that in that case, they might think of not visiting India for the World Cup next year.