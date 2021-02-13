Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money-laundering case

In the FIR registered in January 2020, the CBI alleged that six high-value loans worth ₹1,875 crore were given by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group companies between 2009 and 2011. It was alleged that in 2009 a credit facility to Videocon was extended in contravention of rules and policy by the sanctioning committee. At that time Chanda Kochhar was one of the members of the panel.

