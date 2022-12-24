A Special Court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in CBI custody till December 26, Monday.
The CBI arrested the couple on Friday in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.
The CBI lawyer in the court said that they have arrested accused number four and five, as per the First Investigation Report registered with them.
"Accused 4 was MD and CEO of ICICI in 2009 and the fifth one is her husband," the lawyer said.
He said that after Chanda Kochhar became the MD and CEO of the bank, six loans were sanctioned to Videocon and its subsidiary companies and Chanda was a part of the committees that sanctioned two of the loans.
"The loan amount of ₹1,800 crore has been given to the company," the CBI lawyer added mentioning that another loan of amount ₹300 crore was given to a company whose part was Deepak Kochhar.
"We are filing an application to invoke IPC section 409 also in this case. We had already given a notice to both the accused under section 41 of the CrPC, but since they did not cooperate so we arrested them," he said underscoring that they had sent a notice to the couple to appear before it on December 15 but they said they would appear four days later and did not come on 19th as well.
"They came yesterday (December 23) and due to non-cooperation, they were arrested. To confront them with the spam evidence and documents of the case we should be given three days' custody of both the accused," the CBI lawyer argued.
The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019, they said.
The CBI had alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.
It was also alleged that as a part of the quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of ₹64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.
It is alleged that during the tenure of Chanda Kochhar at ICICI Bank, six loans worth ₹1,875 crore were cleared for the Videocon Group and its associated companies during 2009-11. In two cases, she was on the sanctioning committees, according to the FIR.
Chanda Kochhar was on the sanctioning committee deciding two loans -- ₹300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) on August 26, 2009, and ₹750 crore to Videocon Industries Limited on October 31, 2011, it has alleged.
The loans were issued in alleged violation of laid-down policies and regulations of the bank, the FIR alleged.
Most of these loans became non-performing assets, causing a loss of ₹1,730 crore to the bank, it alleged.
A day after the ₹300-crore loan was disbursed by ICICI Bank to VIEL, Dhoot transferred ₹64 crore to Nupower Renewables, managed by Deepak Kochhar, on September 8, 2009, it further alleged.
The transfer of ₹64 crore was made from Videocon Industries Ltd through SEPL.
"This was the first major capital received by NRL (Nupower Renewables) to acquire the first power plant. Chanda Kochhar got illegal gratification, undue benefit through her husband from VIL/VN Dhoot for sanctioning ₹300 crore loan to VIEL," the FIR alleged
*with inputs from agencies
