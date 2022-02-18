CHANDIGARH : The Chandigarh Administration on Friday announce d that office timings in the Union Territory has been shifted to 9.30 am to 5.30pm. This change will be made to reduce traffic congestions on the roads. The change will come into effect from 21 February, the official statement noted.

The change in office timings aims to aid the employees travelling to different offices of Punjab (Mohali), Haryana (Panchkula) and Central Government at the same time.

The changes will come to effect from 21 February, 2022.

The neighboring state of Punjab is slated to go into Assembly elections very soon and candidates fighting for a seat in the cabinet in three constituencies in Mohali district have taken up the issue of traffic management in the uncontrolled urbanisation of Mohali.

According to reports residents in SAS Nagar, Kharar and Dera Bassi have claimed that developers, in collaboration with successive governments, have urbanised the areas with buildings and other concrete constructions so much so that results in obstruction of traffic, shortage of parking space.

These daily problems lead to violence, waterlogging and environmental damage, among other issues.

The residents also said that towns like Zirakpur and Kharar, which fall under these assembly segments, see traffic jams lasting hours, which in turn affect their daily lives.

