Home >News >India >Chandigarh admin discontinues pasting posters on quarantined houses, no stamps
A COVID-19 positive stamp is seen (AP)
A COVID-19 positive stamp is seen (AP)

Chandigarh admin discontinues pasting posters on quarantined houses, no stamps

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 07:20 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

The administration has also decided not to stamp on the hands of quarantined persons, the department said

The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday decided to discontinue pasting posters of COVID-19 positive individuals in home quarantine.

"The Union Territory Administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting posters on quarantined houses," said Department of Information & Public Relations, Chandigarh.

The administration has also decided not to stamp on the hands of quarantined persons, the department said.

Earlier, the Punjab government took this step after complaints of infected individuals regarding stigmatisation.

Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida said that they decided to follow the Punjab government's practice due to several complaints from affected people regarding social ridicule and stigmatisation.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Chandigarh has 2,991 active cases, 5,502 cured/discharged/migrated and 99 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
All projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urbanization Transformation in Chandigarh have been completed. (PTI)

Government reviews AMRUT projects in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab

1 min read . 11 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout