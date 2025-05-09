Chandigarh admin invites citizens above 18 years of age to join as Civil Defence Volunteers amid India-Pakistan tensions

With the escalation by Pakistani drones along the border states igniting the tensions with India, the Chandigarh administration has invited young citizens, above the age of 18 years, to join as 'Civil Defence Volunteers' and support emergency preparedness.

Providing more details, the Deputy Commissioner of UT Chandigarh stated that the civil defence enrolment and training camp will take place on 10 May at 10.30 pm in Tagore Theatre.

Taking to X, Chandigarh admin wrote, "*APPEAL TO THE YOUTH* *Serve the Nation. Be Prepared.* Chandigarh Administration invites young citizens who are above 18 years age, to join as *Civil Defence Volunteers* and support emergency preparedness. Civil Defence Enrolment & Training Camp:

Date: 10th May 2025

Time: 10:30 AM

Venue: Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh Step up, get trained, and serve when it matters most. — Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh."

A video of the same was also released on X, where the DC could be appealing youth to join as 'Civil Defence Volunteers'.

DC issues orders: Earlier in the day, citing the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, the Chandigarh district administration on Friday has directed all the shop establishments including restaurants to be closed by 7 PM on Friday.

However, the district administration gave respite to medical shops as these orders won't be applicable to them.

The District Magistrate of UT Chandigarh on Friday also imposed a ban on hoarding and stockpiling of essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Act, 2023.

The order has been passed to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential goods in the Union Territory and came into effect from zero hours on 9 May.

Under this order, all individuals, traders, wholesalers, retailers, and business entities have been barred from engaging in the hoarding of key items including rice, wheat, pulses, sugar, edible oils, vegetables, milk products, medicines, petrol, and diesel.