A lockdown will be imposed in Chandigarh if coronavirus infections show a spike, the administration said on Monday.

"A lockdown cripples the economy as it impacts livelihoods of people. Decisions on lockdown are taken in war rooms only after conducting discussions with experts. We are keeping an eye on neighbouring states too. If cases continue to rise then the option of lockdown cannot be ruled out," Manoj Parida, adviser to Chandigarh administrator, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

Speaking about the current situation of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, he said: "At a point, we had reduced daily cases to 20, which has now gone up to 350-400 cases. Primarily, this is due to the number of tests we are conducting. So far, we have conducted 3 lakh tests against a population of 12 lakh."

Night curfew in Chandigarh

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city, the administration in the Union Territory has already enforced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Under the orders, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities is prohibited. However, essential services like hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs are open 24/7.

Further, all restaurants. eateries, hotels including food joints and various malls falling within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh have been ordered run only with 50% of their capacity and close by 10.00 pm. The last order for food can be accepted till 9 pm.

"Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the administration had stated.

Speaking about the same, Parida said that the curfew and restrictions on gatherings can help in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in some aspects.

"Night curfew along with restrictions on public functions and gatherings does help in some aspects. Borders cannot be sealed as people come to the city from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. People have to follow Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated," he said.

Cases in Chandigarh

The UT reported 424 cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the cumulative tally to 31,167.

The toll reached 400 with the death of a 48-year-old man, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 3,355 active cases in Chandigarh.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.