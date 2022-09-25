Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his weekly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his weekly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his weekly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.
A lot of emphasis has also been given to maintain a fixed standard for Sign Language in the National Education Policy, Modi said.
A lot of emphasis has also been given to maintain a fixed standard for Sign Language in the National Education Policy, Modi said.
“There are many people who are either unable to hear or are unable to express themselves through speech. The biggest support for such friends is Sign Language. But a big problem in India for years was that there were no clear gestures and no standards for Sign Language.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“There are many people who are either unable to hear or are unable to express themselves through speech. The biggest support for such friends is Sign Language. But a big problem in India for years was that there were no clear gestures and no standards for Sign Language.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To overcome these difficulties, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center was established in the year 2015. I am happy that this institution has thus far prepared a dictionary comprising ten thousand words and expressions," PM Modi said.
To overcome these difficulties, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center was established in the year 2015. I am happy that this institution has thus far prepared a dictionary comprising ten thousand words and expressions," PM Modi said.
He further informed that the National Games are being organized in Gujarat from 29 September.
He further informed that the National Games are being organized in Gujarat from 29 September.
“This is a very special occasion because the National Games are being organized after many years. The previous events had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This is a very special occasion because the National Games are being organized after many years. The previous events had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi informed that a task force has been formed to monitor the eight cheetahs from Namibia to see how much they have been able to adapt to the environment in India.
PM Modi informed that a task force has been formed to monitor the eight cheetahs from Namibia to see how much they have been able to adapt to the environment in India.
Climate Change remains a major threat to marine ecosystems, Modi said, adding that the litter spread on our beaches is disturbing.
“It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts for these challenges. Here I would like to talk about an effort of Coastal Cleaning in the coastal areas of the country ‘Swachh Sagar - Surakshit Sagar’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts for these challenges. Here I would like to talk about an effort of Coastal Cleaning in the coastal areas of the country ‘Swachh Sagar - Surakshit Sagar’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This campaign, which started on the 5 July and culminated on 17 September, the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, was also the Coastal Clean Up Day. This campaign which started in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav lasted for 75 days," he added.
This campaign, which started on the 5 July and culminated on 17 September, the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, was also the Coastal Clean Up Day. This campaign which started in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav lasted for 75 days," he added.