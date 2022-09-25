Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said, ‘As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh’
Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday . Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said PM Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address.
PM Narendra Modi said, "As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh."
PM Modi also requested people to share their views on the campaign for naming cheetahs brought to India from Nambia last week. The cheetahs were released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.
"It will be great if the naming of cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest & maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the cheetahs," PM Modi added.
He further said that people from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of cheetahs and 1.3 crore Indians were elated and filled with pride.
He added that a task force will monitor cheetahs, on the basis of which it will be decided when people can visit the cheetahs.
The cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952 but on September 17, eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.
