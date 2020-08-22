After Haryana, the Chandigarh administration has also decided to close all shops in the city except essential services on Saturday and Sunday, till further order, the administration of the Union Territory has said.

"The undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh hereby direct that all shops and establishment (except Essential Shops and Services) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, until further orders," said an order issued by Manoj Parida, Chairperson, State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Chandigarh, on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an order issued by Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated